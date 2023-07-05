Hong Kong will continue to develop as a global finance hub and should not just be viewed as China’s offshore financial centre even as it continues to ramp up efforts to support the internationalisation of the yuan , said Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). “Hong Kong remains the only gateway linking China to the world [and] at the same time we’re also an integral part of the global financial system,” Yue told the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum summit on Wednesday. “We cannot be just China’s financial centre. We need to be global.” Yue said the HKMA has been ramping up efforts to keep abreast of global financial trends, including fintech, ESG (environment, social and governance) initiatives, central banking digital currencies (CBDCs), virtual asset tokenisation and bond issuance. “We need to both develop for the Chinese opportunities and latest trends in global finance.” As the world’s largest offshore renminbi centre, Hong Kong has been striving to promote the yuan. Last month, the Hong Kong stock exchange kicked off the dual currency model , allowing stocks to be quoted in the local dollar and the Chinese currency. A week earlier, Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the city was looking to expand bilateral trading of the yuan and launch new products , while talks were also under way between the city and mainland Chinese authorities to launch yuan treasury bond futures locally. However, Yue said there is still “a long way to go for the renminbi to further develop as a trade and investment currency”, with the US dollar continuing to be the dominant currency for trade and investments. Super-connector Hong Kong’s ‘best days are ahead’, says HKEX boss Aguzin Echoing these sentiments, Luanne Lim, HSBC’s Hong Kong CEO, said the yuan’s internationalisation will take time, but “it has the potential to open a new chapter in financial services”. Initiatives like the recently launched Swap Connect scheme in Hong Kong are opening the door for more yuan-denominated products to be traded in the city, Lim said in her keynote address. The Swap Connect scheme, launched in mid-May, allows global investors to access the mainland China interbank financial derivatives market to hedge the interest-rate risks of their 3.2 trillion yuan (US$460 billion) Chinese bond holdings. Such initiatives, and the nature of Hong Kong as a gateway to China, mean the city will still remain “the place the world needs to do business”, said Lim. Another area of rapid change and innovation in financial infrastructure is CBDCs, which Lim said will trigger “the real revolution”. CBDCs are flexible, faster and have added security, compared with conventional currencies, she said. “China has thought longer and harder than almost any other country that I know about how CBDCs are going to work [and that will] translate into a formidable first mover advantage when it does go international,” said Lim. China is making efforts to further the use of CBDCs , with the People’s Bank of China taking part in a 40-day trial to settle trades with Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. More than 160 cross-border payments and foreign exchange transactions totalling over 150 million yuan across the four jurisdictions were conducted during the trial between August and September last year. Patrick Liu, head of China and general manager at investment firm Neuberger Berman, said the “different pipes into China” – stock connect, bond connect and the recently launched dual counter stock trading – were “great infrastructure to get into China”. One of the reasons for China to open its capital market is to drive the global use of the yuan, Liu said during a panel on opportunities in Hong Kong and Greater China. “[If] you want renminbi as a reserve currency … you need to offer investment avenues for this,” Liu said. “If you look around the world, apart from the onshore Chinese market, where can you find renminbi investment products? It is only in Hong Kong right now.” He also said Hong Kong’s appeal as a finance hub was very much related to its legal and regulatory framework. With asset safety increasingly becoming an area of concern for many investors, Hong Kong provides that guarantee against such anxiety, Liu said.