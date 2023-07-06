‘The supply of onshore green bonds has risen rapidly, driven by China’s carbon neutrality targets,’ says Sustainable Fitch. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: China’s green bonds lose premium over standard bonds as push to achieve environmental goals boosts supply
- ‘The supply of onshore green bonds has risen rapidly, driven by China’s carbon neutrality targets,’ says Sustainable Fitch in a report
- The absence in China of ‘greenium’ – the premium investors pay for green bonds over conventional bonds – contrasts with developed markets, the report says
