Wuxi Biologics holds a 60 per cent controlling stake in Wuxi XDC, which will remain its subsidiary after the spin-off. Photo: Wuxi Biologics
Chinese pharma tech giant Wuxi Biologics plans to spin off international business in Hong Kong IPO

  • Capital raised from the IPO of Wuxi XDC will go towards new manufacturing facilities in Singapore, expanding production capacity in China
  • The announcement comes as a string of biotech companies file to list their shares in Hong Kong, partly thanks to listing reforms

Mia Castagnone

Updated: 12:55pm, 10 Jul, 2023

