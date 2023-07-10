A street in Shanghai is reflected in a window. The opening-up and reforms of China’s capital markets have fuelled a boom in the private investment fund industry, which raises money only from wealthy investors instead of the public. Photo: Bloomberg
Unprecedented regulation of China’s privately offered funds officially ‘elevates’ US$3 trillion sector critical to the economy, tech innovation
- Regulatory framework signed off by Premier Li Qiang signals an elevated status for the industry, more detailed rules ahead, Shanghai fund manager says
- New rules that cover both funds investing in listed companies and private-equity funds focused on unlisted start-ups are effective from September 1
