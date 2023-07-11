Staff members monitor data at a smart control centre of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeastern Fujian province in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
China Merchants Capital bids US$3.4 billion for data centre operator Chindata to rival Bain Capital’s privatisation offer
- State-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group bids US$9.20 for each American depositary share versus Bain Capital’s US$8 per share offer
- Beijing-based Chindata operates carrier-neutral data centres in mainland China, India and Malaysia, according to its website
