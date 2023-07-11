Staff members monitor data at a smart control centre of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeastern Fujian province in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Staff members monitor data at a smart control centre of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeastern Fujian province in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Mergers & Acquisitions
Business /  Banking & Finance

China Merchants Capital bids US$3.4 billion for data centre operator Chindata to rival Bain Capital’s privatisation offer

  • State-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group bids US$9.20 for each American depositary share versus Bain Capital’s US$8 per share offer
  • Beijing-based Chindata operates carrier-neutral data centres in mainland China, India and Malaysia, according to its website

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:04pm, 11 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff members monitor data at a smart control centre of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeastern Fujian province in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Staff members monitor data at a smart control centre of a private enterprise in Zhangzhou, southeastern Fujian province in June 2023. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE