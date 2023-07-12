Greater Bay Area’s Shenzhen during sunset. Heidrick & Struggles, BCG and the INSEAD surveyed 879 directors from more than 45 countries and regions, including China, Hong Kong and Singapore, for Tuesday’s report. Photo: Martin Chan
Sustainability: most company boards do not feel financial pressure to act, BCG, INSEAD survey finds

  • About 68 per cent of directors surveyed say sustainability considerations have little impact on their firms’ current financial performance
  • Further education, broader director diversity and greater prioritisation of ESG in the boardroom needed, Heidrick & Struggles executive says

Martin Choi
Updated: 8:03am, 12 Jul, 2023

