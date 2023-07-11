An external view of Hong Kong Monetary Authority at International Financial Centre in Central.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority announces ‘orderly exit’ from coronavirus-era loan repayment holiday for small businesses
- Six-month scheme, which was extended six times, helped thousands of companies withstand the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic
- Participation declined to 1 per cent of eligible companies, or 1,300 firms, as of January, down from 16 per cent of eligible businesses at launch
