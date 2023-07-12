President Xi Jinping calls for a wider reopening of the economy, signalling Beijing’s concerns about its faltering growth. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks log best winning run in a month on China stimulus bets as Beijing signals growth concerns
- China is expected to deliver more fiscal stimulus, state-run media reports, as Beijing calls for wider economic reopening, trade
- Hang Seng benchmark is headed for a three-day winning run, the longest streak in a month; EV makers BYD and Xpeng get ‘buy’ rating from Goldman Sachs
