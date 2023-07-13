Hong Kong stocks rallied for a fourth day as China pledged to deepen support for the nation’s biggest tech companies after rectifying flaws in the industry. A government report today may show Chinese exports shrank again last month. The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.3 per cent to 19,290.90 at 10.16am local time, taking the tally so far this week to 5 per cent to approach the best week for investors since the start of January. The Tech Index jumped 3.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding surged 2.7 per cent to HK$92.30 while Tencent gained 2.7 per cent to HK$349.20 and Baidu rose 3.4 per cent to HK$146.80. Meituan increased 5.2 per cent to HK$134.20 and JD.com strengthened 4.2 per cent to HK$147.60. Premier Li Qiang met top executives from several internet companies including ByteDance, Alibaba Could and Meituan on Wednesday, CCTV said in a broadcast. Li also urged local governments to back internet firms, the state-run television reported. China last week slapped more than US$1 billion of fines on fintech entities in the Alibaba and Tencent groups for breaking market rules, a move Beijing said completed its years-long rectification or crackdown on internet-platform operators. Meanwhile, China’s exports probably shrank 10 per cent in June, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg, while imports declined 4.1 per cent. They both contracted 7.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively in May. The customs bureau will release the data later today. Elsewhere, premium-priced cinema operator IMAX China gained 2.2 per cent to HK$9.32. Its New York-listed controlling shareholder IMAX Corp offered HK$964.5 (US$123 million) or HK$10 per share to buy 28.4 per cent of the company it does not already own and delist the stock. Two companies debuted on Thursday. Suzhou Invotech Scroll Technology jumped 75 per cent to 90.17 yuan in Shenzhen, while Star Plus Legend Holdings surged 41 per cent to HK$5.99 in Hong Kong. Major Asian markets traded higher. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.2 per cent while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 1.3 per cent and the Kospi Index in South Korea advanced 0.9 per cent.