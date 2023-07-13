China’s anaemic economic recovery and housing crisis have rekindled concerns about ballooning local government debt. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state pension fund looks to offload ‘risky’ bonds of cash-strapped developers, local government financing vehicles

  • The US$400 billion National Council for Social Security Fund has advised its asset managers to sell some bonds from riskier LGFVs and private developers after a review, say people familiar
  • The move underscores the difficult balancing act facing Chinese authorities as they try to defuse risks in the credit markets without destabilising the financial system

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:35am, 13 Jul, 2023

