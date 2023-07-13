A man pushes his bicycle in front of a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Shanghai. Photo:AFP
McDonald’s China owners Carlyle, Trustar plan partial exit with US$4 billion stake sale; GIC, Mubadala among investors approached

  • Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment among those approached for the deal valuing the business at up to US$10 billion
  • McDonald’s sold about 80% of its China and Hong Kong operations for around US$1.7 billion in 2017, valuing the business at as much as US$2.08 billion

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:21pm, 13 Jul, 2023

