A man pushes his bicycle in front of a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Shanghai. Photo:AFP
McDonald’s China owners Carlyle, Trustar plan partial exit with US$4 billion stake sale; GIC, Mubadala among investors approached
- Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment among those approached for the deal valuing the business at up to US$10 billion
- McDonald’s sold about 80% of its China and Hong Kong operations for around US$1.7 billion in 2017, valuing the business at as much as US$2.08 billion
