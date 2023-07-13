The Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board’s first increase in 12 years comes after the collapse of US lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong proposes widening safety net for bank depositors by 60 per cent to US$102,560

  • Confidence-building measure unrelated to collapse at Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank, but the part of ‘our regular review’, Hong Kong Deposit Protection Board chairman says
  • New cap is in line with international standards and gives sufficient protection to depositors while ‘not adding too high a cost’: CEO

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:45pm, 13 Jul, 2023

