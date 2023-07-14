Attendees visit a booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Attendees visit a booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Accounting and auditing
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s entertainment and media industry set to reach US$479.9 billion in annual revenue as AI boosts productivity: PwC

  • Internet advertising, video games will be main growth drivers for world’s second-largest entertainment and media market, consulting firm says
  • Generative AI will provide productivity boost as China’s entertainment and media industry grows faster than global average over next five years

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Attendees visit a booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Attendees visit a booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE