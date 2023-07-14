Elderly citizens walking or working near a busy street in Hong Kong in December 2021. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong expands Silver Bond offering to HK$50 billion, raises coupon to 5 per cent to help counter cost of living

  • Sale of new batch of inflation-linked bonds may be increased to as much as HK$55 billion depending on market response, HKMA says
  • Bonds will pay a minimum guaranteed coupon of 5 per cent annually, versus 4 per cent in the previous sale in August 2022

Updated: 2:31pm, 14 Jul, 2023

