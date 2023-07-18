Hong Kong’s biggest banks including HSBC are likely to bump up their prime rates by 12.5 basis points to 25 basis points, most analysts surveyed by the Post said on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Brace for more mortgage pain as Hong Kong lenders seen lifting prime rates with the Fed odds-on to tighten policy again
- Eleven of 13 analysts surveyed by the Post on Monday expect Hong Kong lenders to increase their prime rates by at least 12.5 basis points next week
- Higher borrowing costs will burden consumers with mortgage financing bills, ease pressure on capital flight to US dollar assets
Hong Kong’s biggest banks including HSBC are likely to bump up their prime rates by 12.5 basis points to 25 basis points, most analysts surveyed by the Post said on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man