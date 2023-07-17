China Evergrande Group reported heavy losses for 2021 and 2022. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande reports steep losses for 2021 and 2022, offers update on offshore debt restructuring
- The Guangzhou-based company posted a net loss of 476 billion yuan (US$66.3 billion) for 2021 and 105.9 billion yuan for 2022
- Evergrande’s total liabilities stood at 2.43 trillion yuan at the end of last year, while borrowings rose to 612.39 billion yuan
