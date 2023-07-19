Beijing had granted a total of US$162.7 billion in QDII investment quotas by the end of June, nearly double the US$85.6 billion allotted in 2012, KPMG says. Photo: AFP
Beijing had granted a total of US$162.7 billion in QDII investment quotas by the end of June, nearly double the US$85.6 billion allotted in 2012, KPMG says. Photo: AFP
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese investors turn to foreign stocks and bonds as domestic economy falters and A shares remain flat

  • A stronger US dollar could draw more Chinese investors, KPMG executive says
  • ‘Most investors appear to take a cautious stance on foreign investment as they expect to chase stable but safe returns’: Shanghai analyst

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing had granted a total of US$162.7 billion in QDII investment quotas by the end of June, nearly double the US$85.6 billion allotted in 2012, KPMG says. Photo: AFP
Beijing had granted a total of US$162.7 billion in QDII investment quotas by the end of June, nearly double the US$85.6 billion allotted in 2012, KPMG says. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE