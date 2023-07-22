Hongkongers have bought more than 500 units of the Maxus MIFA 9 since the model’s introduction in April. Photo: SAIC Weibo
SAIC to ship more EVs to Hong Kong amid surge in registrations as fast-charger availability grows
- SAIC Maxus, a unit of China’s largest domestic carmaker, aims to double sales of its MIFA 9 EV minivan to 1,000 by October
- The number of registered plug-in EVs surged 84 per cent year on year as of May, according to the Transport Department
