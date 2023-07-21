Authorities in Hong Kong and mainland China are in consensus on a number of measures that will enhance the cross-border Wealth Management Connect and Bond Connect schemes, the city’s de facto central banker said in Beijing on Friday. “New enhancements to the Wealth Management Connect scheme will include an expansion of products, the lowering of thresholds for investors buying products via the scheme, as well as the simplification of buying procedures,” said Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) . “There will [also] be a widening of the product ranges and investors allowed to trade via the southbound Bond Connect scheme ,” Yue said, adding that regulators from both sides also discussed increasing the number of market makers for the schemes from 13 banks currently. Southbound trading refers to trading in Hong Kong shares and other financial products by mainland China-based investors. Yue’s comments came on the last day of a three-day visit with a delegation of the Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) to Beijing, where they met various top financial officials, including Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China. China to sell US$1.7 billion sovereign bonds in Hong Kong to tap cheaper money The wealth management and southbound bond connect schemes were introduced in September 2021. Beijing first allowed the stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai to tie up in 2014 for cross-border trading before the addition of the Shenzhen leg in 2016. Other similar schemes allowing cross-border trading of bonds, wealth management products, ETFs and swaps have been introduced since then. Hong Kong and mainland Chinese regulators regularly discuss ways to further enhance these connect schemes, Yue said, adding that he expected details about changes to the wealth management and southbound bond connect schemes to be announced “soon”. The Wealth Management Connect scheme is also Beijing’s first tailor-made plan for the 11 cities of the Greater Bay Area development zone. It allows 24 Hong Kong banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) (BOCHK), to sell Hong Kong investment fund products to the residents of the zone’s mainland cities through their 31 banking partners. Mainland investors can also trade Hong Kong and Macau-based investment fund products through these banks. The scheme had attracted about 50,000 investors as of the end of April, who had made investments worth 3.4 billion yuan (US$139.45 million), according to government data. “The mainland officials we met showed their clear support for the strengthening of the status of Hong Kong as an international financial centre,” Sun Yu, HKAB’s chairman and CEO of BOCHK, said in the briefing on Friday. “They have expressed their desire for Hong Kong to enhance its role as a ‘super connector’ between China and the world.” Super-connector Hong Kong’s ‘best days are ahead’, says HKEX boss Aguzin The visit to Beijing is the HKAB’s first in three years, following the disruptions created by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Mainland officials want to see Hong Kong promote the economic development of China, the many connect schemes, the internationalisation of the yuan, the development of the Greater Bay Area, as well as ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiatives,” Sun said. Hong Kong’s financial markets are facing a lot of challenges due to many uncertainties in international markets, he said, adding that support from China had, however, allowed the city’s banking and financial system to withstand these and remain solid. Hong Kong emerged from a recession in the first quarter, when the economy expanded by 2.7 per cent, aided by an end to China’s zero-Covid curbs. Its gross domestic product shrank by more than 4 per cent in each of the two preceding quarters. A recovery in the city’s economy is, however, expected to be hurt by anticipated interest rate increases in both the United States and Hong Kong next week, but Yue said the local banking system remained solid. Hong Kong banks’ capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.1 per cent at the end of last year, well above the international standard of 8 per cent.