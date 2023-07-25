Low liquidity and beaten-down valuations may push major shareholders to delist their companes in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Low liquidity and beaten-down valuations may push major shareholders to delist their companes in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Mergers & Acquisitions
Business /  Banking & Finance

Better off delisted? US$1.9 billion of Hong Kong take-private deals in spotlight as China bankers dominate shrinking fees

  • Controlling shareholders in 10 companies have proposed to take their companies private in transactions worth HK$14.9 billion (US$1.9 billion) this year
  • Billionaire Xu Shihui is seeking to delist Dali Foods, IMAX Corp is taking its China unit off the board, and Roger Wang is ending Golden Eagle’s listing status

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 7:30am, 25 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP