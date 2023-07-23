Ant Group’s logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Important strategic partner’: Alibaba holds on to its Ant Group stake, declining to partake in fintech giant’s shares buy-back
- “Ant Group continues to be an important strategic partner to Alibaba Group’s various businesses,” Alibaba says
- The proposed buy-back would have valued the operator of the Alipay payment service at about 567.1 billion yuan, a 70-per cent discount to its pre-IPO value in 2020
