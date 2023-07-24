An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks slide in pivotal week for China stimulus bets while developers slump as Fed prepares to raise rates

  • The Hang Seng Index approaches a two-week low on concerns China stimulus will disappoint while the Fed is seen keeping to its hawkish bias
  • Foreign investors dumped US$1 billion worth of onshore stocks last week while mainland funds wavered on their purchases in Hong Kong

Yulu Ao
Updated: 10:23am, 24 Jul, 2023

