An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong stocks slide in pivotal week for China stimulus bets while developers slump as Fed prepares to raise rates
- The Hang Seng Index approaches a two-week low on concerns China stimulus will disappoint while the Fed is seen keeping to its hawkish bias
- Foreign investors dumped US$1 billion worth of onshore stocks last week while mainland funds wavered on their purchases in Hong Kong
