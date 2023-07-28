Jefferies is on a hiring spree as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Asia. Photo: Reuters
Jefferies is on a hiring spree as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Asia. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business /  Banking & Finance

US investment bank Jefferies goes on Southeast Asia, India hiring spree as it bets on deal-making rebound

  • India has proved a bright spot for the firm, thanks to two blockbuster deals worth US$1.38 and US$1.87 billion involving the Adani Group
  • The American investment bank is bullish on a long-term deal making rebound in China

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 7:50am, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Jefferies is on a hiring spree as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Asia. Photo: Reuters
Jefferies is on a hiring spree as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Asia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE