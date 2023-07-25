The logo of Swiss bank UBS at the company’s office at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich. Photo: Reuters
UBS fined US$387 million over Credit Suisse misconduct, US Federal Reserve says

  • Swiss regulators pushed UBS to take over its former rival Credit Suisse earlier this year amid a banking crisis spurred by the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank
  • The Fed and the Bank of England fined UBS on Monday over Credit Suisse’s failure ‘to adequately manage’ the risk posed by US family investment fund Archegos

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:39am, 25 Jul, 2023

