People cross the street beneath a jumbo screen showing the latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks surge amid rally in Chinese developers, tech leaders as Beijing’s dovish tilt fans big stimulus bets
- The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index surges 10 per cent, the most since mid-November when China began to roll back zero-Covid curbs
- Politburo statement on Monday appears to be more dovish than expected, economists at Goldman Sachs say in a report
People cross the street beneath a jumbo screen showing the latest stock and currency exchange data in Shanghai in October 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE