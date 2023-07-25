The first-half result was a turnaround from a record loss of HK$165.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Photo: Bloomberg
Exchange Fund, Hong Kong’s currency-peg defender, reports first-half gain of US$14 billion as global stock, bond markets rebound
- It marks a turnaround from a record loss of HK$165.4 billion in the year-ago period
- ‘We are not overly optimistic about the investment outlook for the rest of the year,’ warns Eddie Yue Wai-man, CEO of the HKMA
