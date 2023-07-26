People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, JD.com, Tencent fall as Hong Kong stock gains are cut short before Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision
- The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to a 22-year high when it meets tonight
- Chinese tech giants Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan weigh on tech index
