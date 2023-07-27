The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Mr Eddie Yue (sixth right) and the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, Mr Ayman Alsayari (fifth right) conducted a bilateral meeting on 26 July (Riyadh time) with senior managements from HKMA and SAMA to enhance collaboration between the financial services sector in the two jurisdictions. Photo: HKMA
Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia monetary authorities discuss financial infrastructure, open market operations, market connectivity, sign MOU
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Saudi Central Bank officials discussed issues in supervision technologies, tokenisation and payment infrastructure
- The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday to jointly work on projects
