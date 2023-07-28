Companies in the Greater Bay Area are increasingly resorting to green financing for funding projects with ESG benefits. Photo: Shutterstock
Greater Bay Area green financing deals climb to a record US$9.3 billion in second quarter
- Funding for ESG projects in the region reached 66.8 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion) in the second quarter, exceeding the previous high of 56.8 billion yuan in the first quarter
- ESG disclosures of the more than 2,000 companies operating in the bay area rose to 73 per cent last year, a marginal increase from 71 per cent a year earlier
