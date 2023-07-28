A flooded road in Valenzuela City in Metro Manila, on 27 July 2023 after typhoon Doksuri brought torrential rain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Typhoon-prone Philippines plans to launch an insurance plan to indemnify damages to infrastructure by natural disasters
- About 2 billion pesos (US$37 million) to cover the payment of a premium is being proposed for the 2024 national budget, said National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon
- The Philippines received a US$52.5 million payout, or 35 per cent of the principal, from a World Bank-issued catastrophe bond after Typhoon Rai hit in December 2021
A flooded road in Valenzuela City in Metro Manila, on 27 July 2023 after typhoon Doksuri brought torrential rain. Photo: EPA-EFE