A housing project under-construction in Dongguan, in China’s southern Guangdong province in July 2022. Photo: AFP
A housing project under-construction in Dongguan, in China’s southern Guangdong province in July 2022. Photo: AFP
China property
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s top housing official seeks lower mortgage rates, down payments to galvanise market recovery

  • ‘We need to better implement the supporting policies such as lower down payment ratios and reduce mortgage lending rates,’ says housing minister Ni Hong
  • New home sales fell 5.3 per cent in the first six months versus a year earlier, according to government data

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:02pm, 28 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A housing project under-construction in Dongguan, in China’s southern Guangdong province in July 2022. Photo: AFP
A housing project under-construction in Dongguan, in China’s southern Guangdong province in July 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE