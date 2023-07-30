The Hong Kong government is taking steps to promote the city as a hub for green finance. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘Superconnector’ Hong Kong can use finance hub role to promote green tech investments between China, Middle East: Regal Hotels vice-chairman
- Hong Kong can act as a gateway to facilitate partnerships and investments between Chinese companies and the Middle East, Regal Hotels’ Poman Lo says
- Lo is a member of the green technology and finance development committee set up in June by Financial Secretary Paul Chan to develop the city into a green finance hub
The Hong Kong government is taking steps to promote the city as a hub for green finance. Photo: Yik Yeung-man