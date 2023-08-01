An investor rests on a chair in front of screens showing stock market movements at a securities company in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China’s equity capital market witnessing green shoots of activity after summer lull, revival is seen come September: BofA
- Equity capital market activity in China is about to see a turnaround in the second half of the year after a deal slowdown over summer, a senior Bank of America official said
- China, which accounted for 49 per cent of equity capital market deal activity in Asia-Pacific in 2020 has only contributed to 28 per cent in the year to date,
