The bank will open branches tailor-made for high net-worth customers coming from the bay area and other Asian markets. Photo: Edmond So
Standard Chartered to open 3 centres for wealthy customers in Hong Kong, tapping growing opportunities from Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia
- It will open centres for high-end customers in Pacific Place, Mong Kok and Tai Wai in the coming months
- The lender’s Hong Kong office made a record pre-tax profit of US$1.02 billion for the first half, 166 per cent higher than a year earlier
The bank will open branches tailor-made for high net-worth customers coming from the bay area and other Asian markets. Photo: Edmond So