Country Garden Holdings Co.’s Fengming Haishang residential development in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Country Garden cancels US$300 million share placement, bankers tell investors: IFR says
- The primary share placement was cancelled shortly after midnight, sole bookrunner JPMorgan Chase told investors
- China’s biggest property developer Country Garden was offering 1.8 billion shares at a fixed price of HK$1.3 apiece, according to an IFR report
