Pedestrians walk past a HSBC branch on Pedder Street in Central. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
HSBC's second-quarter profit beats estimates as it benefited from higher interest rates, cost control

  • Pre-tax profit was US$8.77 billion, ahead of US$7.96 billion expected by analysts
  • HSBC to pay quarterly dividend of 10 US cents a share; analysts expect full-year dividend payments of 61 US cents a share

Chad Bray
Chad Bray in London

Updated: 12:22pm, 1 Aug, 2023

HSBC, the biggest of Hong Kong’s currency-issuing banks, reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter, driven by gains in its commercial and retail banking businesses as it benefited from the rising interest rate environment.

The London-based bank, which generates much of its profit in Asia, reported a 12 per cent increase in net profit to US$6.64 billion in the three months ended June 30, from a profit of US$5.49 billion a year earlier.

The lender, one of Europe’s largest by assets, reported a pre-tax profit of US$8.77 billion, ahead of the US$7.96 billion expected by analysts.

“We have delivered a strong first half performance and are confident of achieving our revised mid-teens return on tangible equity target in 2023 and 2024,” HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a stock exchange filing. “There was good broad-based profit generation around the world, higher revenue in our global businesses driven by strong net interest income, and continued tight cost control.

“There is still much work to do, especially given the many challenges in the global economy, but I am confident about the future as we move further into the next phase of our strategy and focus on opportunities to drive value creation, diversify our revenue and retain tight cost control,” he said.

HSBC gave its latest financial report card just days after crosstown-rival Standard Chartered reported a 20 per cent increase in its second-quarter net profit, driven by sharp gains in its transaction banking and Asian operations. Bank of China (Hong Kong), the third of the city’s currency-issuing lenders, is expected to report its results later this month.

Shares of HSBC rose slightly to HK$65.30 in Tuesday’s morning session ahead of the announcement.

Revenue rose by 37 per cent to US$16.7 billion in the second quarter, while net interest income increased 35 per cent to US$9.31 billion.

HSBC said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 10 US cents a share and announced a US$2 billion share buy-back. The bank resumed paying quarterly dividends in the first quarter, the first time it had done so since 2019 and following the suspension of dividend payments in 2020.

Analysts expect the bank to pay a dividend of 61 US cents a share for full-year 2021, according to market consensus.

More to follow ...

Chad is a UK correspondent reporting on issues ranging from business to Sino-British relations. He joined the Post in 2018 as a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

