“There is still much work to do, especially given the many challenges in the global economy, but I am confident about the future as we move further into the next phase of our strategy and focus on opportunities to drive value creation, diversify our revenue and retain tight cost control,” he said.

02:31 China’s youth unemployment rate hits new high as recovery falters

HSBC gave its latest financial report card just days after crosstown-rival Standard Chartered reported a 20 per cent increase in its second-quarter net profit, driven by sharp gains in its transaction banking and Asian operations. Bank of China (Hong Kong), the third of the city’s currency-issuing lenders, is expected to report its results later this month.

Advertisement

Shares of HSBC rose slightly to HK$65.30 in Tuesday’s morning session ahead of the announcement.

Revenue rose by 37 per cent to US$16.7 billion in the second quarter, while net interest income increased 35 per cent to US$9.31 billion.

HSBC said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 10 US cents a share and announced a US$2 billion share buy-back. The bank resumed paying quarterly dividends in the first quarter, the first time it had done so since 2019 and following the suspension of dividend payments in 2020.

Analysts expect the bank to pay a dividend of 61 US cents a share for full-year 2021, according to market consensus.