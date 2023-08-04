ESG investments declined in the second quarter because of investors’ fears over inflation, rising interest rates and recession. Photo: Shutterstock
Green investing: global sustainable fund inflow declines sharply in second quarter to US$18 billion: Morningstar
- New investments in sustainability-themed funds reached US$18 billion globally in the second quarter, down from US$31 billion in the first quarter
- Fund redemptions globally stood at US$37 billion in the three months to June, compared with inflow of US$77 billion in the first quarter
