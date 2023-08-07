The IPO, the largest on the mainland stock market this year, was 142 times oversubscribed.

Investors’ keen support enabled Hua Hong to price the shares at a level more than double the H shares’ closing price of HK$25.6 on July 25.

Hua Hong’s strong performance on the first day of trading is in stark contrast to the weak A-share market, where the benchmark CSI 300 Index advanced 3.9 per cent year to date, making it the world’s worst-performing major stock market.

Beijing hopes to grant domestic semiconductor makers easy access to the capital market to spur their growth amid a US-led campaign to block China’s access to cutting-edge technologies.

Hua Hong lags advanced international chip foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. But its mature technologies, ranging from the 55-nanometre process node to 28nm systems, are suited for applications in cars, home ­appliances and general consumer electronics.

The chip maker said the money raised would mainly be used for ramping up capacity at its Wuxi foundry, which currently produces 65,000 wafers per month.

The company also operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication plants in Shanghai.

The National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also called the Big Fund, bought 3 billion yuan worth of shares in its Shanghai share sale.

