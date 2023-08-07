02:34
Hua Hong Semiconductor stocks made a stellar debut on mainland China’s Star Market despite being issued at twice the price of its Hong Kong-listed shares, buoyed by mainland investors’ zeal for the country’s chip self-sufficiency.
The mainland’s second-largest semiconductor maker opened at 58.88 yuan when trading began at 9:30am on Monday, 13 per cent higher than the offer price of 52 yuan, before falling to 54.83 yuan.
It represented a 140 per cent premium to Hua Hong’s H shares, which dropped 6.1 per cent to HK$24.75 in early trading, replicating the debut of its bigger rival. The mainland’s biggest chip maker, Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), raised 53.2 billion yuan in an initial public offering – the largest fundraising ever on the Star Market – in July 2020. Its shares skyrocketed 246 per cent when they began trading on July 16, 2020.
“Traders had all expected a first-day jump in Hua Hong shares because of the high profile of the chip industry,” said Ivan Li, a fund manager at Loyal Wealth Management in Shanghai. “They believe that the country’s top chip makers will be able to catch up with foreign rivals sooner or later.”
Hua Hong floated 408 million shares to net 21.2 billion yuan of proceeds on the Nasdaq-style market at the Shanghai Stock Exchange last month, 18 per cent higher than its initial target of 18 billion yuan.
The IPO, the largest on the mainland stock market this year, was 142 times oversubscribed.
Investors’ keen support enabled Hua Hong to price the shares at a level more than double the H shares’ closing price of HK$25.6 on July 25.
Hua Hong’s strong performance on the first day of trading is in stark contrast to the weak A-share market, where the benchmark CSI 300 Index advanced 3.9 per cent year to date, making it the world’s worst-performing major stock market.
Beijing hopes to grant domestic semiconductor makers easy access to the capital market to spur their growth amid a US-led campaign to block China’s access to cutting-edge technologies.
Hua Hong lags advanced international chip foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. But its mature technologies, ranging from the 55-nanometre process node to 28nm systems, are suited for applications in cars, home appliances and general consumer electronics.
The chip maker said the money raised would mainly be used for ramping up capacity at its Wuxi foundry, which currently produces 65,000 wafers per month.
The company also operates three 8-inch wafer fabrication plants in Shanghai.
The National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also called the Big Fund, bought 3 billion yuan worth of shares in its Shanghai share sale.
At the end of 2022, its combined production capacity was 324,000 8-inch-equivalent wafers per month, up from 313,000 in 2021.