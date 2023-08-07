Swiss bank Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner, 3rd right, leaves the stage after the annual shareholders’ meeting of the Swiss banking group on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: AP
Credit Suisse to cut 80 per cent of Hong Kong investment bank jobs from this week -source
- Only about 20 bankers will be spared the cuts that will impact Credit Suisse’s 100-strong investment banking team in the territory
- UBS closed a Swiss government-backed deal to buy its troubled peer in June after a series of soured deals sparked an exodus of clients
