Wharf Reic, the owner of Times Square shopping mall, benefited from the border reopening to post a profit for the first half. Photo: Robert Ng
Times Square, Harbour City owner Wharf Reic recovers from Covid to post US$230 million first-half profit
- The company reported a net profit of HK$1.8 billion (US$230 million) for the six months to June versus a loss of HK$1.5 billion a year earlier
- Post-pandemic recovery was impeded by global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, company says
