Wharf Reic, the owner of Times Square shopping mall, benefited from the border reopening to post a profit for the first half. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong property
Business /  Banking & Finance

Times Square, Harbour City owner Wharf Reic recovers from Covid to post US$230 million first-half profit

  • The company reported a net profit of HK$1.8 billion (US$230 million) for the six months to June versus a loss of HK$1.5 billion a year earlier
  • Post-pandemic recovery was impeded by global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, company says

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 4:32pm, 7 Aug, 2023

