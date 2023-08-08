Optimism is growing about an uptick in HK and China IPO activity, says KPMG. Photo: Bloomberg
VC deal value in Asia falls in second quarter but optimism grows about pick-up in IPOs in Hong Kong and China, says KPMG report
- VC deal value in Asia in the second quarter was US$20.1 billion, down from US$35.1 billion in the same period last year
- KPMG says increased support from local governments in China and collaboration with VC firms has bolstered investment in start-ups
