A view of unfinished residential project The One - Rivera Shanghai on Puyi Road, Pudong. Photo: Zhang Shidong
Shanghai homebuyers warn of mortgage boycott as property crisis spreads to mainland China’s financial and commercial hub

  • Homebuyers in Shanghai have threatened to boycott mortgage payments as they protest against a developer’s delay in handing over flats
  • These boycott warnings come at a time when property sales are sinking and could further pressure the liquidity starved sector

Daniel Ren in Shanghaiand Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:52pm, 8 Aug, 2023

