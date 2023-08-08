View of commercial building in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong property
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s IPO market slump hurts office leasing demand but insurance boom picks up some slack: Savills

  • Grade A office rent in Central is down for the fourth year in a row since 2019, as Hong Kong’s initial public offerings (IPO) market struck a 20-year low
  • Robust demand from the insurance sector and a strong IPO pipeline has brightened the outlook for the second half of the year

Julia Zhong
Julia Zhong

Updated: 4:53pm, 8 Aug, 2023

