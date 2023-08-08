View of commercial building in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s IPO market slump hurts office leasing demand but insurance boom picks up some slack: Savills
- Grade A office rent in Central is down for the fourth year in a row since 2019, as Hong Kong’s initial public offerings (IPO) market struck a 20-year low
- Robust demand from the insurance sector and a strong IPO pipeline has brightened the outlook for the second half of the year
