Senior citizens exercise in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. Each buyer can subscribe up to a maximum of HK$1 million worth of the inflation bonds. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior citizens exercise in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. Each buyer can subscribe up to a maximum of HK$1 million worth of the inflation bonds. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s ‘Silver Bonds’ receive highest number of subscription applications as seniors bet on low-risk investment in uncertain economic environment

  • HSBC sees ‘record-high subscriptions’ by customers, executive says
  • Final issue size expected to be increased to upper limit of HK$55 billion; HKMA to announce final allotment results on August 16

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 7:35pm, 9 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior citizens exercise in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. Each buyer can subscribe up to a maximum of HK$1 million worth of the inflation bonds. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior citizens exercise in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. Each buyer can subscribe up to a maximum of HK$1 million worth of the inflation bonds. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE