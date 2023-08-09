Senior citizens exercise in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park. Each buyer can subscribe up to a maximum of HK$1 million worth of the inflation bonds. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s ‘Silver Bonds’ receive highest number of subscription applications as seniors bet on low-risk investment in uncertain economic environment
- HSBC sees ‘record-high subscriptions’ by customers, executive says
- Final issue size expected to be increased to upper limit of HK$55 billion; HKMA to announce final allotment results on August 16
