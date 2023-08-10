Bao Fan , the founder and chairman of China Renaissance Holdings, is still “cooperating” in an unspecified investigation launched by mainland Chinese authorities, according to the company. It is the company’s first announcement since the highly influential deal maker in China’s tech industry suddenly disappeared six months ago, which sent its shares tumbling. “The company noted that Mr Bao is still cooperating in the investigation carried out by certain authorities in the PRC,” China Renaissance said in a filing to Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. The investment bank added that it was operating normally under the supervision of its executive committee and directors and that it would continue to monitor matters related to Bao and update investors “when appropriate”. The company said in a statement on February 16 that it was not able to reach Bao and was unaware of his whereabouts. It was followed by a statement on February 26, which noted the banker had been taken away by mainland Chinese authorities for questioning. Shares of China Renaissance had plunged by some 30 per cent following the initial announcement before they were suspended from trading on March 31. China Renaissance is widely recognised as an influential “matchmaker” in the country’s internet sector, having worked on the mergers that resulted in some of China’s largest technology firms, including Didi Chuxing , Meituan and Trip.com. The bank was one of the Chinese bookrunners in Didi’s US$4.4 billion New York IPO in June 2021. The sale sparked controversy when it defied Chinese regulators’ warnings and was described as a “ deliberate act of deceit ”, quickly leading to a crackdown by a slew of regulators on China’s dominant ride hailing service, ultimately forcing Didi to delist from New York 11 months later. Renaissance was also a top underwriter for Kuaishou Technology ’s US$5.4 billion listing in Hong Kong in February 2021, the biggest internet IPO since Uber Technologies in 2019. Bao’s disappearance has triggered suspicion that deals made by China Renaissance over the years may have drawn government scrutiny. The case has also sparked concerns in the industry about Beijing’s attitude towards the internet sector. President Xi Jinping launched a broad anti-corruption probe in late 2021 targeting the nation’s US$60 trillion financial sector, which has brought down dozens of officials. More than 30 state-owned firms are being investigated, including five financial firms, China’s anti-corruption body said back in April. China Renaissance is one of the largest investment banks in China, with more than 400 staff in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. Shanghai-born Bao founded the company in 2005 after previously working for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse in London, New York and Hong Kong.