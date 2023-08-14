Commuters walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in the central business district in Beijing on June 13, 2023. Photo: AP
Risk to China’s financial sector laid bare as state-backed trust firm misses US$19 million in wealth-management payments
- Zhongrong International Trust’s missed payments to three firms spark fears the slow economy may trigger a liquidity crisis beyond the property sector
- Firm’s possible defaults ‘will sour sentiment on the market, particularly the non-banking financial companies’, an analyst says
Commuters walk across an intersection during the evening rush hour in the central business district in Beijing on June 13, 2023. Photo: AP