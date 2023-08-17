‘The investigation could further hurt investors and creditors’ confidence in [Evergrande],’ says fund manager. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s Shenzhen-listed unit probed by securities regulator for alleged breach of information disclosure rules
- Hengda Real Estate Group is being investigated by China’s securities regulator in the latest blow for its embattled parent
- It comes just months after the home builder was reprimanded by the two major mainland bourses for missing a deadline for publishing its annual results
‘The investigation could further hurt investors and creditors’ confidence in [Evergrande],’ says fund manager. Photo: Reuters