A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium on the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area” in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The Greater Bay Area linking up Hong Kong, Macao with 9 other cities is set to shift the Southern China from traditional manufacturing into a world-class hi-tech economic powerhouse to rival the Silicon Valley and Tokyo’s Bay Area. Photo: AP
exclusive | DBS bets big on China’s record wealth piled after GBA investors spooked by dismal run of property and stocks
- DBS opens strategically located new outlet in Central to focus on customers coming from mainland China
- China’s savings have struck a historical peak after the property sector crash and a stock market underperformance soured investor’s risk appetite
A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium on the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area” in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The Greater Bay Area linking up Hong Kong, Macao with 9 other cities is set to shift the Southern China from traditional manufacturing into a world-class hi-tech economic powerhouse to rival the Silicon Valley and Tokyo’s Bay Area. Photo: AP