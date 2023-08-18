A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area during a symposium on the “Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Greater Bay Area” in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. The Greater Bay Area linking up Hong Kong, Macao with 9 other cities is set to shift the Southern China from traditional manufacturing into a world-class hi-tech economic powerhouse to rival the Silicon Valley and Tokyo’s Bay Area. Photo: AP