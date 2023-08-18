Kowloon’s skyline across the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on May 5, 2020. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Zhou Xiaochuan to headline the financial heavyweights at the Chinese sovereign wealth fund’s global advisory council meeting in Hong Kong on September 19
- Over 600 participants are expected to join the forum, which will be held at the Ritz Carlton hotel in West Kowloon
- The two-day closed door forum is themed the “promotion of global industrial cooperation and sustainable development through cross-border investment”
