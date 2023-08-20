The yuan has depreciated 5.4 per cent against the US dollar this year to hit the weakest level since October. Photo: Shutterstock
Yuan slump turns Hong Kong into haven as mainland Chinese rush for higher bank rates, insurance policies and US dollar
- The yuan has depreciated 5.4 per cent against the US dollar this year to hit the weakest level since October, with some analysts forecasting further downside
- Lenders including HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China (Hong Kong) and DBS have recorded strong demand for new accounts from mainland clients
